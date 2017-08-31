Shah Rukh Khan snapped post dubbing in Bandra Bollywood Hungama News Network Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan, Kabir Khan Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh KhanTags : Kabir Khan, Parties and Events, Shah Rukh KhanYou might also like Ranbir Kapoor and family snapped post dinner at… Malaika Arora snapped post a meeting in Bandra Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty promote 'Lucknow… Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz snapped at the… Gauri Khan unveils Tisva's new collection Media meet of 'Baadshaho' in Delhi