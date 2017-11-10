Sara Ali Khan and Ileana D’Cruz snapped at Bandra Bollywood Hungama News Network Sara Ali Khan Ileana D’Cruz Sara Ali Khan Ileana D’Cruz Sara Ali Khan Ileana D’CruzTags : Bandra, Ileana D'Cruz, Parties and Events, Sara Ali Khan, Snapped, SpottedYou might also like Vidya Balan graces Outlook Business Awards 2017 Masaba Gupta launches her new collection of Titan… Special screening of 'The House Next Door' Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Karan Johar and… Mandira Bedi, Kim Sharma at Dr. Batra's Positive… Celebs grace Sooraj Pancholi's birthday bash