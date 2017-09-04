Sanjay Dutt and family grace the opening of Nara Thai restaurant Bollywood Hungama News Network Kumar Gaurav, Priya Dutt, Manyata Dutt, Iqra Dutt, Shahraan Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Owen Roncon Kumar Gaurav, Manyata Dutt, Iqra Dutt, Shahraan Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, Owen Roncon Manyata Dutt, Iqra Dutt, Shahraan Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, Owen Roncon Kumar Gaurav Priya Dutt, Owen Roncon Manyata Dutt, Iqra Dutt, Shahraan Dutt Manyata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Iqra Dutt, Shahraan DuttTags : Iqra Dutt, Kumar Gaurav, Manyata Dutt, Nara Thai Restaurant, Owen Roncon, Parties and Events, Priya Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Shahraan DuttYou might also like Celebs grace Sachin Pilgaonkar's 60th birthday… Ranveer Singh graces Dahi Handi celebrations in… Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak… Photo shoot of 'Fukrey 2' with the starcast at… Aditi Rao Hydari snapped post Eid celebrations at… Katrina Kaif snapped post a Photo shoot