Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.06.2017 | 8:15 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Salman Khan wishes all his fans Eid Mubarak from his home in Bandra

  • 0
  • Comments
Salman Khan wishes all his fans Eid Mubarak from his home in Bandra
Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Sidharth…

Salman Khan wishes all his fans Eid Mubarak from his home in Bandra" />

Kajol and Dhanush grace the trailer and music of…

Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan host the Beti…

Arjun Rampal, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and…

After party of 'VIP 2 Lalkar' at The Korner House

Wrap up bash of 'Tumhari Sulu' with the cast and…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification