Rekha visits Karan Johar’s house to see the babies Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 Comments 0 Rekha Rekha Rekha Rekha Rekha Rekha Tags : Karan Johar, Parties and Events, Rekha You might also like Vidya Balan promotes ‘Begum Jaan’ 6 Photos Huma Qureshi snapped post salon session at… 6 Photos Nimrat Kaur at the launch of ‘Audi A3… 5 Photos Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Bhatt & Pooja Bhatt… 6 Photos Rekha visits Karan Johar’s house to see the… 6 Photos Richa Chadda snapped with her friend post dinner… 6 Photos