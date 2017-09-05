Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor at the visarjan of R K Studios’ Ganesha idol Bollywood Hungama News Network Ranbir Kapoor Rishi Kapoor Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor Rajiv Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir KapoorTags : Ganesha Idol, Parties and Events, R K Studios, Rajiv Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, VisarjanYou might also like Celebs grace Sachin Pilgaonkar's 60th birthday… Ranveer Singh graces Dahi Handi celebrations in… Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak… Photo shoot of 'Fukrey 2' with the starcast at… Aditi Rao Hydari snapped post Eid celebrations at… Katrina Kaif snapped post a Photo shoot