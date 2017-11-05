Rajkummar Rao spotted at The Kitchen Garden Bollywood Hungama News Network Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar RaoTags : Food, Parties and Events, Rajkummar Rao, Spotted, The Kitchen GardenYou might also like Tiger Shroff attends the 'Sai Celebration 1 Mile… Shraddha Kapoor walks the ramp for Manish Arora… Konkona Sen Sharma at '6th Dharamshala… Sohail Khan and Aditya Thackeray at a 'Tony… Bollywood stars visit Deepika Padukone's… Rakul Preet, Shraddha Das and Pooja Kumar promote…