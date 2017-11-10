Mandira Bedi, Kim Sharma at Dr. Batra’s Positive Health Awards 2017 Bollywood Hungama News Network Mandira Bedi Kim Sharma Raageshwari Mandira Bedi Rakesh Bedi Kim SharmaTags : Dr Batra, Kim Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Parties and Events, Positive Health Awards 2017, Rakesh BediYou might also like Sooraj Pancholi celebrates his birthday with kids… Tiger Shroff attends the 'Sai Celebration 1 Mile… Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday with the… Zaira Wasim celebrates her birthday with the media Tamannaah Bhatia snapped during a Diwali photo… Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Sidharth Malhotra and…