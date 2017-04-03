Lara Dutta, Sneha Ullal and others grace the screening of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 Comments 0 Lara Dutta Sneha Ullal Maria Goretti Lara Dutta Sneha Ullal Lara Dutta Tags : A Dog's Purpose, Lara Dutta, Maria Goretti, Parties and Events, Sneha Ullal You might also like Shilpa Shetty and family snapped post a movie… 6 Photos Lara Dutta, Sneha Ullal and others grace the… 6 Photos Special screening of ‘Begum Jaan’ to… 8 Photos Launch of the Linen Club in Mumbai with Krishna… 5 Photos Malaika Arora Khan snapped at the Mumbai airport 6 Photos Celebs grace the prestigious title of… 9 Photos