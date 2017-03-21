Kirti Kulhari attends an initiative to spread awareness for the benefits of Yoga Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 0 0 Kirti Kulhari, Sunaina Rekhi Kirti Kulhari Kirti Kulhari Kirti Kulhari Kirti Kulhari Kirti Kulhari Kirti Kulhari Tags : Kirti Kulhari, Parties and Events, Sea Side Yoga, Sunaina Rekhi, Yoga You might also like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj… 17 Photos Kirti Kulhari attends an initiative to spread… 7 Photos Sonali Bendre snapped post lunch at Bandra 6 Photos Alia Bhatt snapped post an ad shoot at Mehboob… 6 Photos Vidya Balan, Sonu Sood and others grace TOISA… 8 Photos Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha… 6 Photos