Kamal Haasan’s birthday press meet in Chennai Bollywood Hungama News Network Akshara Haasan, Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan Kamal HaasanTags : Akshara Haasan, Birthday, Chennai, Kamal Haasan, Parties and Events, Press MeetYou might also like Roshni Chopra, Rouble Nagi, Vahbiz Mehta, Delna… A R Rahman launches the music of Telugu film 'E… Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi and others snapped at the… Anu Malik, Raveena Tandon and Altaf Raja on the… Arpita Khan spotted with her son Ahil Kanika Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha shoot for the…