Iulia Vantur snapped in Juhu Bollywood Hungama News Network Iulia Vantur Iulia Vantur Iulia Vantur Iulia Vantur Iulia VanturTags : Iulia Vantur, Juhu, Parties and Events, Snapped, SpottedYou might also like Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupati at the launch of… Sooraj Pancholi celebrates his birthday with kids… Tiger Shroff attends the 'Sai Celebration 1 Mile… Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday with the… Zaira Wasim celebrates her birthday with the media Tamannaah Bhatia snapped during a Diwali photo…