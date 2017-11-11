Gulshan Devaiah and others grace the first look of the film Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It ! Bollywood Hungama News Network Gulshan Devaiah, Deepak Dobriyal, Parvin Dabbas Gulshan Devaiah, Deepak Dobriyal, Parvin Dabbas Deepak Dobriyal Gulshan Devaiah Deepak Dobriyal, Gulshan Devaiah, Parvin DabbasTags : Deepak Dobriyal, Gulshan Devaiah, Kuldip Patwal I didn't do it, Parties and Events, Parvin DabbasYou might also like Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupati at the launch of… Sooraj Pancholi celebrates his birthday with kids… Tiger Shroff attends the 'Sai Celebration 1 Mile… Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday with the… Zaira Wasim celebrates her birthday with the media Tamannaah Bhatia snapped during a Diwali photo…