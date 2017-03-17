Dia Mirza honoured with the “Green Crusader of the year” award at the IAA Olive Crown Awards 2017 Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 0 0 Dia Mirza, Vivek Oberoi Dia Mirza Dia Mirza Dia Mirza Tags : Dia Mirza, Green Crusader, IAA Olive Crown Awards 2017, Parties and Events, Vivek Oberoi You might also like Dia Mirza honoured with the “Green Crusader… 4 Photos Alia Bhatt hosts a screening of Beauty and the… 6 Photos Varun Dhawan hosts a success bash of the film… 26 Photos Trailer launch of the film ‘Baahubali 2 –… 9 Photos Promotions of ‘Phillauri’ at Mehboob… 6 Photos Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp for Rina Dhaka at… 8 Photos