Celebs grace FAD fashion show in Mumbai Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 0 0 Manasvi Mamgai VJ Andy Archana Kochhar Manasvi Mamgai Tags : Archana Kochhar, FAD Fashion Show, Manasvi Mamgai, Parties and Events, VJ Andy You might also like Varun Dhawan snapped with his rumoured GF Natasha… 5 Photos Jacqueline Fernandez snapped at Pali Village Cafe 6 Photos Alia Bhatt, Sridevi, Manyata Dutt and others… 6 Photos Celebs grace FAD fashion show in Mumbai 4 Photos Saif Ali Khan snapped in Bandra 6 Photos Aditya Roy Kapur & Mohit Suri snapped in… 5 Photos