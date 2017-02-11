Sana Khan inaugurates Carnival Cinemas’ newest two screen property in Mandsaur

  • 0
  • 0
Sana Khan inaugurates Carnival Cinemas' newest two screen property in Mandsaur
Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt at the song launch of 'Tamma tamma'

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt at the song launch of…

9 Photos
Sana Khan inaugurates Carnival Cinemas' newest two screen property in Mandsaur

Sana Khan inaugurates Carnival Cinemas’…

3 Photos
Celebs at the trailer launch of the film 'Naam Shabana'

Celebs at the trailer launch of the film…

6 Photos
Freida Pinto and Pooja Hegde at the Red Carpet event of #LoveScotch

Freida Pinto and Pooja Hegde at the Red Carpet…

12 Photos
Kalki and Gul grace the launch of UnitedByHalf-10

Kalki Koechlin and Gul Panag grace the launch of…

10 Photos
Abhishek Bachchan and Bhaichung Bhutia grace the 'Nike Premier League U-16's event

Abhishek Bachchan and Bhaichung Bhutia grace the…

12 Photos
Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification