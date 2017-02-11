Sana Khan inaugurates Carnival Cinemas’ newest two screen property in Mandsaur Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 0 0 Sana Khan Sana Khan Sana Khan Tags : Carnival Cinemas, Mandsaur, MP, Parties and Events, Sana Khan You might also like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt at the song launch of… 9 Photos Sana Khan inaugurates Carnival Cinemas’… 3 Photos Celebs at the trailer launch of the film… 6 Photos Freida Pinto and Pooja Hegde at the Red Carpet… 12 Photos Kalki Koechlin and Gul Panag grace the launch of… 10 Photos Abhishek Bachchan and Bhaichung Bhutia grace the… 12 Photos