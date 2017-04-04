Alia Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh and Preity Zinta snapped at the airport Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 Comments 0 Alia Bhatt Riteish Deshmukh Preity Zinta Alia Bhatt Riteish Deshmukh Preity Zinta Tags : Alia Bhatt, Parties and Events, Preity Zinta, Riteish Deshmukh You might also like Alia Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh and Preity Zinta… 6 Photos Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput snapped heading… 6 Photos Boman Irani, Raveena Tandon & Arshad Warsi… 6 Photos Kangna Ranaut snapped post Navratro pooja at her… 6 Photos Wrap up bash for ‘Sachin – A Billion… 5 Photos Imran Khan, Sooraj Pancholi & Upen Patel… 5 Photos