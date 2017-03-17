When younger daughter of Sridevi revealed the first look poster of Mom on social media

When the legendary Sridevi woke up on Tuesday morning she didn’t know what was coming. It was only when her phone started ringing incessantly that the reclusive diva knew the first poster of her new film Mom was out.

Laughs her indulgent and devoted husband producer Boney Kapoor, “Our younger daughter Khushi got excited about the look and put it on a social network before she left for school. My wife had no idea about this. As we all know she is extremely shy. Now suddenly she had to cope with a barrage of calls and messages.”

Mom is Sridevi’s first film in five years. What took her so long to return?

Explains Boney, “It had to be something that challenged and enthused her beyond what she had already done. She can’t be repeating herself. She read innumerable scripts after English Vinglish. The minute she heard Mom she knew she wanted to do it. It is the story of a mother’s journey.”

