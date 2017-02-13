“Yes I want to be an actor” – Armaan Malik

In your new single you are seen dancing and singing your own song? Is this the shift to being the first star-singer of Bollywood since Kishore Kumar?

‘Aaja Na Ferrari Mein’ my upcoming single marks a shift from the romantic space that I’ve usually been associated with. It explores the pop/trap genre and has a very cool mix of Hindi and Punjabi. After ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ and many other hits the combo of Amaal (who has composed it), Kumaar (the lyricist) and Armaan is back but this time with a whole new sound and vibe.

We’ve never seen you performing in a video to your own voice?

Well, this is a new beginning. It’s got me featuring in the video singing, acting and grooving all in one so it’s definitely pretty exciting for me. After a long time I got to do something where I’m the face to my own voice and that definitely feels awesome. It’s about time that singers in India are seen to be more than just singers and get a chance to go to the next level. I plan to spearhead that movement and have a dream to take the music of India to the world

So is it a career in acting now?

Well, yes everyone expects that’s my next step. As of now my music career is headed in a great direction and I don’t want to hinder that in any way, since music is my first love. For films I need to come prepared with all the necessary skills like acting, dancing, action and have a great body etc. and I need to put in time for that. Eventually acting will happen but not right away. I’ll be more interested in acting only when it has to do something with who I am in real life. More like playing a singer or musician on screen like Aashiqui or Rockstar.

How are you coping with all the female attention?

I love the attention. I love how I am so loved by the people especially the girls

What about the stalkers? I believe there has been a ‘fear’ share of them?

The stalkers can get a little scary at times but I guess all these things are a part of being famous.

Are you and your brother Amaal planning to forge separate careers?

We both anyway have separate careers. He’s a composer and I’m a singer. We are not a duo like the Carpenters. But we often collaborate on songs together. I love the fact that both of us are in the same industry but charting our own journey along the way and making our parents proud.

Your father Daboo Malik went through prolonged period of struggle as a composer. Any regrets about that?

His struggle made us stronger. He told us that the industry is a very transient industry and that one day you can be kept on the throne of success and next you can be dropped down like a hot potato. And rest will all come and go. So keep your work your main focus. What matters is that you do great work and you will definitely be remembered for that for years to come.