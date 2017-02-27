How Yash Chopra changed Shah Rukh Khan’s career and made him a Superstar

Last evening saw, the quintessential King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan being felicitated amidst dignitaries with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award. Whilst receiving the same from the hands of Maharashtra’s Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and yesteryear diva Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan got emotional about Yash Chopa and revealed all about his bond with the filmmaker.

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again credited a major portion of his filmy career’s success to Yash Chopra with whom he has done several films. Starting from Darr which had Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role, his film journey saw a huge shift especially in his on screen image as it was Yash Chopra’s belief that Shah Rukh Khan will be a successful romantic hero.

However, during the initial stages, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that he lacked belief in himself when it came to playing ‘lover boy’. The iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which was Yash Chopra’s production brought about drastic change in Shah Rukh Khan’s image who, since then is considered as romantic superstar in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan perceived himself to be ‘not good looking enough’ neither ‘can act like one’ when he was presented with romantic roles. However, it was Yash Chopra’s faith in him that boosted his spirits to take up romantic films and crediting the same to the veteran filmmaker, Shah Rukh described that Yash Chopra single-handedly handled his career.

Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan is also thankful to Yash Chopra for taking him to Kashmir. Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that his mother was Kashmiri and Shah Rukh had promised his late father that they would visit the beautiful Kashmir together but it remained unfulfilled. However, the actor’s last film with Yash Chopra, Jab Tak Hai Jaan was extensively shot in the interiors of Kashmir and Shah Rukh Khan had an opportunity to visit the place. Despite several invites including the ones from the former Chief Minister, Shah Rukh visited the place only with Yash Chopra because of work commitments.

Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra share a rather close bond and the actor has always maintained that the filmmaker was a father figure to him. He once again took the opportunity to describe the kind nature of the director-producer who has taken care of his team and how he spreads love on the sets of the films. Shah Rukh also added that he ends up talking about Yash Chopra and his work ethics to the younger generation of directors he works with and expressed his pride over receiving this prestigious award that is named after the man he admires and respects.