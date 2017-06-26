IT’S A WRAP! Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez wrap up the shoot of Tan Tana Tan song from Judwaa 2

Only last week, we had reported about the young and vibrant trio of Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez shooting for the superhit song ‘Tan Tana Tan’ for their upcoming film Judwaa 2. The latest update is that, the awesome threesome have now finished shooting for the song that had the whole nation at its feet in the nineties.

The update of the song wrap up was posted by Varun Dhawan on the social media. He posted the adjoining video with a caption “Wrapped shooting for #TanTanaTan few more months before the video is out #Judwaa2 this one is special”.

Directed by the ace film maker David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 is scheduled to release on September 29, 2017.