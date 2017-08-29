WOW! Vidya Balan clicks a wonderful picture of Kajol and her BFF Manish Malhotra

Looks like Kajol is on a patch-up spree. Just last month, she sent an olive branch of sorts to friend-turned-foe Karan Johar by liking a picture of his children, Yash and Roohi. Karan Johar later followed her on Instagram. Both were best of friends but things turned sour when Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn accused Karan Johar of paying Rs 25 lakhs to Kamaal R Khan for sabotaging his film Shivaay. Kajol too jumped in the fray on Twitter and supported Ajay Devgn. Karan Johar was upset and he even wrote about it in detail in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy.

And now it seems that all is well between Kajol and designer Manish Malhotra. There were reports that Manish Malhotra was miffed with Kajol for her alleged interference during the shooting of Diwale, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. But a picture posted by Kajol on Instagram makes it clear that they are enjoying each other’s company. Kajol is wearing a lovely green saree while Manish Malhotra looks dapper as always. She has held Manish lovingly and even called him her ‘BFF’. The full caption read, “Finally a social occasion where I look at least as good as my bff …. credits:- @balanvidya 😉 thanks babe” And as evident from the caption, it was actress Vidya Balan who clicked this lovely picture.

Kajol was recently seen in the Tamil film VIP 2, co-starring Dhanush, and it got a release in Hindi as VIP 2 Lalkar.