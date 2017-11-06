Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.11.2017 | 7:06 PM IST

WOW! Sushmita Sen flaunts her toned abs

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushmita Sen flaunts her toned abs

Amongst the bandwagon of November born stars, also a part of the list is former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. While Bollywood doesn’t seem to be a part of her agenda as of now, the actress continues to attract the attention of her fans through her social media. A recent post of her has definitely left in awe of her even further.

The post in question has been shared on Instagram by Sushmita Sen of her well-toned abs recently. The actress decided to achieve this feat as a part of her birthday resolution wherein she decided to focus on her workout schedule. Furthermore, Sen also urged her fans by spreading the message of asking them to love their respective bodies in the caption she posted along with the image.

Her message read, “#workinprogress Slowly but surely!!! I begin training again post all my travels to meet the body I want as my 42nd birthday month begins!!! let some SAY it can’t be done…I’ll keep it simple & just DO it!!! My body…My rules!! Every year I celebrate every line..be it on my body or on my face!!! I have earned them!!! #celebratelife #celebrateyourself #birthdaymonth #renewal #rebirth yipppeeeeeee!!!! love u guys!!!!! Mmuuuaaaaah!!!!!”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen recently ventured into Bengali cinema with the 2014 thriller Nirbaak. She is yet to reveal details about her other forthcoming projects.

