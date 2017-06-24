WOW! Shraddha Kapoor goes horse riding, explores bylanes in Italy

Earlier this week, we had given you a glimpse into Shraddha Kapoor’s Italian sojourn that the actress decided to take after hectic shoot schedules. Of late, she had also confessed that considering that she has taken this break after working for a year and a half, she needs to go for more vacays often.

Her recent trip with her bestie Eshanka Wahi seems to a lot about being wanderlust, where the actress is not just sight-seeing but is also exploring bylanes and streets of Italy. Sharing pictures on social media were the actress and her friend as their adventure-filled vacation will definitely give you travel goals.

Shraddha Kapoor shared this picture from her trip and wrote, “Day time wandering.. #ShraSahaItalyTakeOver pic by @eshankawahi.”

On the other hand, Eshanka too posted pictures on her Instagram page and one amongst their shenanigans was horse-riding. The duo were seen enjoying this and Eshanka wrote, “With our Italian Stallions ?? #Max #LeBerche @shraddhakapoor.”

Yet another image shared by the actress’ best friend was where she is posing with Shraddha Kapoor and she captioned the same as, “Amidst the Tuscan alleys with my forever girl #Italy #soulsister @shraddhakapoor”.

On the film front, Shraddha Kapoor recently wrapped up Haseena biopic. The actress’ last release was Half Girlfriend.