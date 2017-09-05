WOW! Shraddha Kapoor and her family met Lata Mangeshkar and her family before Teacher’s Day

September 5 marks the occasion of Teacher’s Day in India in the memory of the former President of India Dr. Radhakrishnan. While on this day many celebrities reminisce about their teachers under whose guidance they have flourished, Shraddha Kapoor decided to pay a visit to the ‘Nightingale of India’ and evergreen singer Lata Mangeshkar.

It is known fact that Shraddha Kapoor has not just expressed his passion towards singing but has also done playback singing in Bollywood. The actress, incidentally, also belongs to a musical family wherein her late grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was a legendary singer. While she has been exposed to music at an early age, Shraddha continues to be in awe of yet another legend, Lata Mangeshkar and she definitely was more than happy to meet her.

However this wasn’t her first meeting. Shraddha Kapoor met Lata Mangeshkar for the first time when she was around six or seven years old in London. Reminiscing about it, the actress expressed that she was shy then and continues to feel the same shyness around her even today. This meeting was not just between the actress and the veteran singer but the two families got together making this a special moment. In fact, Shraddha even shared a picture of the same on her Instagram page saying, “Catching up with my grand aajis after so long day before yesterday.”

Shraddha Kapoor also had some interesting revelations to make wherein she stated that whenever she visits Lata Mangeshkar’s house, she often lets her mother and aunts do the talking since she is really nervous around such a big legend and even though she meets the singer often as the latter greets her with warms and smiles. Also she added about how her cousin Vedika [daughter of Tejaswini Kolhapure] though has no idea whom she is meeting since she is only two and half years old, will cherish these memories with the renowned singer when she sees these pictures in future.

On the film front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for Haseena Parkar and will later concentrate on Saina Nehwal biopic. She is also playing the leading lady opposite Prabhas in the multi-lingual Saaho.