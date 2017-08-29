WOW! Shah Rukh Khan surprises BFF Farah Khan by paying impromptu visit on ‘Lip Sing Battle’ sets

The bond shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan is lovely and their long-standing friendship has grown from strength to strength. Farah Khan has choreographed several songs of Shah Rukh Khan and almost all of them became highly memorable. It was no surprise when it was announced that Shah Rukh Khan would be the leading actor in the 2004 film Main Hoon Na, Farah Khan’s directorial debut. Both worked together later in 2007 in Om Shanti Om and in 2014 in Happy New Year and all these films were huge hits. Their friendship did face rough weather for some time but they soon patched up, in February 2012. Ever since, they have been close and one can also call them BFFs.

To keep the spark in their friendship alive, Shah Rukh Khan pleasantly surprised Farah Khan recently. He landed up on the sets of the new reality show ‘Lip Sing Battle’ which has Farah Khan as the show runner. Naturally, everyone present on the sets was caught off guard when the superstar just strolled in. Farah Khan however was happy with her buddy’s impromptu visit. She reportedly loved the enthusiasm that Shah Rukh Khan brought with him. The episode was being filmed on Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna, the lead pair from the TV show ‘Ishqbaaz’. Nakuul was unable to contain his excitement and rushed to meet the superstar. Meanwhile, the crowd went crazy as Shah Rukh Khan cheered for Farah Khan and the audiences started singing the song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ from their film Om Shanti Om.

Farah Khan today took to Instagram to post a picture of her and SRK together on the sets of the show. Farah Khan can be seen glowing. Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, has worn a hoodie and coolly is showing the thumbs up sign. “Some surprises are so emotional @iamsrk thank u for bringing such positive energy on our set of #lipsingbattle” was the caption with the picture.

‘Lip Sing Battle’ is an Indian adaptation of the popular American TV show ‘Lip Sync Battle’. The foreign show featured Hollywood stars competing with each other and lip syncing to popular hits, building up the mood and atmosphere with props and costumes. Reputed personalities from the field of films, sports, TV and music are expected to make an appearance on ‘Lip Sing Battle’.