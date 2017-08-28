WOW! Riteish Deshmukh makes this eco-friendly Ganpati idol and Bollywood can’t stop gushing about it

Many Bollywood celebrities are more than happy to welcome Lord Ganesh at their residences on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. With the recent campaigns for environmental benefits gaining momentum, some of them also promote the concept of using eco-friendly idols. Riteish Deshmukh who has always supported a similar initiative recently did something special for Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

The actor, who is currently in the US along with his family, that is, his wife and former actress Genelia D’Souza and his two kids, decided to dedicate this year’s Lord Ganesh’s idol not only to promote protection of the environment but also to the farmers. How? Well, Riteish Deshmukh, who is skilled in pottery owing to his architecture and interior designing background, made his Ganesh idol in the form of a plant pot.

Yes, Riteish Deshmukh not only used eco-friendly materials to make the idol but also made a pot stand wherein he put mud and seeds to promote plantation. He shared a video of him making the idol from scratch and even painting it and shared it on social media saying, “Celebrating #GaneshChaturthi in America, Made an idol, I humbly dedicate it to our Farmers. #ECO #Planter #Visarjan #SonOfAFarmer #Bappa.” The video has a song titled ‘Thank God Bappa’ which has Riteish himself as a rapper. The actor had rapped for this song for one of the Star Pravah campaigns last year.

Not ending at that, there was an outpour of appreciation on social media for the actor’s skills and also appreciating his gesture. From the Dharma head honcho Karan Johar to his Masti co-star Vivek Oberoi, many came out in support of Ritiesh Deshmukh’s efforts. While the actor expressed his thanks to his friends on the same, he also posted a special ‘thanks’ message to his baiko [wife] Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh for shooting the video.