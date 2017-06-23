WOW! Ranbir Kapoor does some crazy stuff on the sets of Nach Baliye

The celebrity couple dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ will soon see the end of its eighth season. While the finale will be a grand one that is extended for two episodes, it will also be quite star studded with B-town stars attending the show for the promotions of their forthcoming films.

Besides Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor attending ‘Nach Baliye 8’ for the promotions of Mubarakan, yet another set of Bollywood stars who made it to the finale were Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu for their forthcoming film Jagga Jasoos. The much delayed film is all set to release next month and the shoot for the finale episode of ‘Nach Baliye’ happened recently.

While Ranbir Kapoor seems to have had fun whilst shooting for the episode, the actor we hear also interacted with the contestants and it wasn’t surprising to find that some of them were huge fans of the Kapoor boy. Ranbir Kapoor who also put a great dance performance act on stage for the finale was caught in a funny dance moment during the shoot of the same.

Doing the rounds on social media is this picture where Ranbir Kapoor is seen doing a rather intriguing dance move that left one of the contestants in utter surprise. Abhigail Jain, who is dancer-choreographer Sanam’s girlfriend in real life, seemed to be dumbstruck with Ranbir’s moves and here’s a glimpse of the same.

Also co-starring Katrina Kaif, Jagga Jasoos marks Ranbir Kapoor’s foray into production and it is slated to release on July 14.