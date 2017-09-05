WOW! Priyanka Chopra meets Dilip Kumar

The recent health scare of Dilip Kumar last month led to a lot of worry throughout the industry. The veteran actor was admitted at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on August 2 due to kidney-related issues. Thankfully, he was stable and within a week, he was discharged. A few days later, superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Dilip Kumar’s residence and had a wonderful time interacting with the 94-year-old actor and his wife, Saira Banu.

Yesterday, Monday September 4, it was the turn of Priyanka Chopra to meet Dilip Kumar. The actress, who has been staying in the US due to her film and TV commitments, has come to Mumbai to reportedly zero in her next Bollywood film. In between she managed to take out time to have this visit. Two pictures were uploaded from Dilip Kumar’s twitter account by family friend Faisal Faaroqui. In one picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen sitting alongside Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu and she’s holding the former’s hand. The other picture is cuter, showing Priyanka Chopra lovingly kissing Dilip Kumar’s forehead. The caption of the picture was “@priyankachopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab’s health much better.” Priyanka’s reply to the tweet was, “It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love. @TheDilipKumar”

Priyanka Chopra’s last Hindi release was Jai Gangaajal, in March 2016. She has been busy with her hit American TV show ‘Quantico’, whose third season is being filmed currently. In June, her much-talked about Hollywood film, Baywatch, hit screens but it didn’t work at the box office. Her two upcoming Hollywood films are A Kid Like Jake, co-starring Claire Danes and Ann Dowd and directed by Silas Howard, and Todd Strauss-Schulson’s romcom Isn’t It Romantic?, featuring Betty Gilpin and Liam Hemsworth.