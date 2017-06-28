WOW! This picture shows how Aiyaary was shot with a drone



Neeraj Pandey’s next venture Aiyaary has been creating the right noise since its inception and it has already completed its first leg of shoot. The director is all the more excited about the film and has been sharing insights from the sets via his social media.

The filmmaker had unveiled the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in their uniform-clad avatars. He also had shared the meaning of Aiyaary, that is, the ultimate trickery via a Twitter post. The director yet again gave a scoop from the film.

Now, Neeraj Pandey took to social media yet again to post an image of a drone picturing the scenic beauties of nature. He shared, “The drone that shoots movies! #Aiyaary #Kashmir.” The post gives us an insight of the picturesque location where the film has been shot.

Aiyaary is based on real life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. Manoj Bajpayee is the mentor while Sidharth Malhotra plays his protégé in the film. As for the female cast, we had last seen Pooja Chopra posing with the heroes of the film which had created speculations about her playing one of the leading ladies and of late, there have also been reports on Rakul Preet playing Sidharth’s love interest in the film.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia. The film is scheduled to release on January 26 next year marking the occasion of Republic Day of India.