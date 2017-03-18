WOW! This picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with baby Taimur is the best thing you will see on internet today

Even when she was pregnant, Kareena Kapoor Khan never failed to carry herself with panache. The actress has already resumed her work commitments and she will soon be kick starting her next film. But before she gets into the grind again, we caught a glimpse of Kareena’s motherly side as we spotted the actress cautiously and lovingly holding her new born.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor proudly announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Taimur and the picture of the actress holding her baby boy has gone viral on the internet. In fact, prior to this, a picture of Taimur went viral after Saif Ali Khan had used it as a display picture on his Whatsapp. The star kid has been in the news ever since his birth and a controversy of sorts sparked over his name too. Now that all of that has been left behind, Taimur has been busy grabbing attention on the internet for his adorable looks that he has inherited from his parents.

On the Bollywood front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start shooting for the Sonam Kapoor starrer chick-flick Veere Di Wedding. The actress hasn’t made any announcement about her other Bollywood projects till now.