WOW! Hairdresser Bianca Hartkopf posts a wonderful picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Actors look stunning everytime they make a public appearance. And while they take away all the praise, what people seldom think is that there’s an entire team that looks after their make-up, hair and clothes. They are the ones who ensure that the celebrities always look desirable. For many years, most of these unsung heroes and heroines didn’t get their due but the scenario changed in the last few years. One such person who has got a bit of her due is hair dresser Bianca Hartkopf.

Bianca Hartkopf has worked on the hair of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the promotions of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In fact when the actress came on The Kapil Sharma Show, she gave a shout out to Bianca Hartkopf that proves how close she’s to the actress. Yesterday Bianca posted a lovely selfie with Aishwarya on her Instagram profile in which both the ladies can be seen content and happy. Aishwarya looks great and her red lips and of course her hair stands out. It’s not sure but it seems like the picture was clicked on the sets of Fanney Khan, the film that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is working on currently.

Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bianca Hartkopf worked on Katrina Kaif‘s hair for both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho and also for her appearances and magazine shoots. Bianca was the one who coloured Katrina’s hair red in Fitoor.