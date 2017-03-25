WOW: Deepika Padukone honoured with Entertainment Leader Of The Year award

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
After having won hearts in Bollywood, the stunning Deepika Padukone repeated history with her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which starred the heavyweights like Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose Nina Dobrev and Samuel L. Jackson amongst others. Deepika Padukone is equally in demand in the brand space as well.

Recently, Deepika Padukone attended the CNBC ‘India Business Leader Awards’, which was held in New Delhi. The function saw Deepika Padukone up her fashion quotient by notches when she wore an extremely endearing floral saree by designer Sabyasachi. Besides making every possible head turn because of the stunning outfit, Deepika Padukone also was honored with the prestigious ‘Entertainment Leader of the Year’ award. The said award was given to her by none other than the Finance Minister and Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing in the Government of India)

On the films’ front, Deepika Padukone is busy with the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

