WOW! Check out Shahid Kapoor’s regal look in new still of Padmavati

Shahid Kapoor bagged Padmavati much later after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were signed for it. But the addition of him in the cast took the interest levels for the film to a new level. When the first look featuring Shahid Kapoor was unveiled, it impressed one and all. After all, the actor looked quite different from his previous film looks. And more importantly, he looked authentic as Maharawal Ratan Singh.

The second still of Shahid Kapoor was unveiled today and it’s even better than the first one. Shahid Kapoor looks completely in his character and his pose is quite royal, befitting his character in the film. His costume is wonderful and also the background and the royal throne make for a tremendous impact. While viewers were initially excited to see Padmavati thanks to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, but now it seems that Shahid’s presence will be a crucial reason behind the film’s success.

Padmavati is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and tells the story of the beautiful Queen Padmavati and how Alauddin Khilji attempted to attack her kingdom and take her as his wife. It’s all set to release on December 1.