WOW! Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz revive this iconic song in Mubarakan

Most of the 80s and 90s kids would be aware of the popular Hassan Jahangir single, ‘Hawa Hawa’. While the song has previously been reused couple of times, this time around the song will have Gen Y stars grooving to it in the forthcoming comedy, Mubarakan. Yes, the Anees Bazmee directorial will have the Pakistani pop legend’s chartbuster number featuring Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

Interestingly, the rights to the album, which sold 15 million copies in India alone, were with T-Series which also has the music rights to Anees’ film. Rewritten by Bhushan Kumar and choreographed by Bosco Martis, the new song features Arjun Kapoor trying to make-up with his onscreen girlfriend Ileana D’Cruz after a fight. “It’s a naughty, groovy song shot in a grand, colourful set-up,” Anees shared, admitting that they had originally planned to film it on the streets of Chandigarh but found it difficult to co-ordinate over 200 extras and a large dance set-up. “It would have been mean blocking an entire street. So, instead we built a set in Film City studio.”

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a double role in the movie, of which one would be with a turban and the other sans the turban. The film also features his uncle Anil Kapoor who too is seen donning a turban. Also, starring is Athiya Shetty in the lead. Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. It is slated to release on July 28.