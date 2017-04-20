Wow! Anil Kapoor’s wax statue looks strikingly similar to him

In a time and age when people spend lakhs and crores of rupees to look young and get back their youth, the extremely talented Anil Kapoor is someone who is just naturally evergreen! Despite being an old ‘player’, his energy and zest can give the Gen-Next stars a marathon run for their money.

Recently, Anil Kapoor came face-to-face with his wax statue which was unveiled at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in Singapore. He posted the said ‘moment’ on the social media and captioned it as “Unveiling… Yours truly !! Thank you @MTsSingapore for making me look good in wax! #MadameTussauds”.

The wax statute, which depicts Anil Kapoor’s character as a game show host in the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, is now a part of the new ‘IIFA Awards Experience’ exhibition in the wax museum. Speaking about his was statue, Anil Kapoor said that the sittings to capture his likeness had taken place last year, which he described as ‘taxing’. He added that one needed a lot of patience and concentration. During the unveiling of his wax statue, Anil Kapoor swung into a dance to the beats of the famous ‘Jai Ho’ track from the film Slumdog Millionaire.

On the films’ front, Anil Kapoor will now be seen in the role of a Sardar in Anees Bazmee‘s Mubarakan, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz. The film is slated to release on July 28 this year.