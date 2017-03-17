“I will NEVER play Shah Rukh Khan’s mother” – Swara Bhaskar

“I will never play Shah Rukh Khan’s mother. I refuse to play blood relation to Shah Rukh Khan. I have played Salman Khan sir’s sister, now I am done. No blood relation to any of these big stars,” said Swara Bhaskar in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive with Content Head Broadband Faridoon Shahryar. Swara was laughing all the while she made the statement and justified herself by saying, “Shah Rukh Khan has been my childhood crush. Ho hi nahin payega. It was a rumour, it was a joke.”

So Swara how did this rumour start in the first place? “It was Mr Aanand L Rai’s birthday party. Shah Rukh sir was there. I told Shah Rukh sir that he is never going to do that but please recommend me and tell him to cast me with you. And I am not going to play your sister, no blood relation with you. To which Aanand sir in a joke said that beta ek role hai Mummy ka so will you do it. I said no chance. Ye conversation was picked and mujhe gaaliyan pad rahi hain from Shah Rukh Khan army on twitter ki how can you say no to Shah Rukh Khan. I had to officially clarify that I have not refused, probably I love Shah Rukh more than what you do, but main nahin kar paoongi, feelings hi nahin aayengi,” Swara said.