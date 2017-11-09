WHOA! Vidya Balan stays at PM Narendra Modi’s bullet proof tent at Rann Festival

Returning with yet another unique role of a housewife turned RJ, Vidya Balan is gearing up for the release of Tumhari Sulu. Amidst promoting the film across many cities in India, the actress also managed to squeeze in time to attend the much talked about Rann Utsav in Bhuj.

Talking about the festival, Vidya Balan was seen promoting her film Tumhari Sulu at the Rann Utsav and even danced to the recreated version of the song ‘Hawa Hawai’ which is a part of the film. In fact, having a gala time at the festival, we hear that the actress even walked bare-feet among visitors on the white sand desert on a full-moon night. Considering that the actress planned to stay back, the Gujarat tourism authorities decided to give her a royal treatment.

The Gujarat tourism authorities offered the actress the spacious, super-luxurious tent that is located in the desert adjacent to the national border and is generally allotted to dignitaries or honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tent is supposed to be bullet-proof and comprises of a living room with sofas, a television set and multimedia players, two well-appointed bedrooms with plush en-suite washrooms, and two dressers.

After an extensive day-long promotion of Tumhari Sulu at the vibrant festival (that’s spread over 25 acres), Vidya Balan relaxed in the PM’s tent before returning to Mumbai. Talking about her experience of staying in the royal tent, Vidya Balan not only thanked the authorities for their hospitality but also added, “The tent was beautiful. It felt like royalty and the service was impeccable.”

As for her film Tumhari Sulu, the film also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia in prominent roles with RJ Malishka in a special appearance and it is directed by Suresh Triveni. Produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, it is slated to release on November 17 next year.