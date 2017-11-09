WHOA! Hollywood star Halle Berry is in India; Dia Mirza and Ananya Birla meet the actress!

There have been times when Hollywood stars have made surprise visits to India. Another Hollywood starlet has made her way to Mumbai and it’s none other than Bond girl Halle Berry.

On Thursday, Halle Berry revealed through her Instagram account that she is in India and shared a picture of Mumbai skyline. She wrote, “Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today.” Making the most of her trip to India, she was seen strolling on streets of Mumbai. She captioned the photo, “Take time to get lost today.”

It seems like Halle Berry is in India for some important event. Dia Mirza and Ananya Birla got a chance to meet the Hollywood star and have a conversation. Sharing a picture, Dia wrote, “The world is getting smaller and girls are owning their place. @ananya_birla and I with the most amazing @halleberry today! What a warm, intelligent, gracious woman ❤ India loves you Halle! Can’t wait to have you back. It was such a joy speaking with you!”

Halle, Dia and Ananya even improvised ‘Namastey’ pose through a boomerang video. Dia captioned it, “Namaste @halleberry @ananya_birla.”

On the work front, Halle Berry was recently seen in Kingsman: The Golden Circle alongside Colin Firth, Channing Tatum.