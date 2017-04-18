Watch: Vidyut Jammwal’s workout training with his dog will make your day

Vidyut Jammwal is a fitness enthusiast. The actor likes to train and has different ways to make his workout regimes exciting. Vidyut Jammwal also shares his workout videos on his social media to motivate people to get into fitness and healthy lifestyle.

On Tuesday, Vidyut Jammwal shared some workout videos but with a twist. He was accompanied by his dog Salvador Dali. In the videos, Vidyut does training in unique ways with his dog. In one video, he is using his dog as weight and captioned it, “#salvadordali when your gym partner wants to be your weight.”

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT



In another video, Vidyut tied his own foot and gives the leash to his dog and walks on his hands. It underlines the adorable relationship between Vidyut and his dog. He captioned it, “When your gym partner ties you to him and takes you for a walk.. #salvadordali.”



A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in action film Commando 2. He will be next seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Badshaaho.