Watch: This video of Mahira Khan having a conversation with Ranbir Kapoor is going viral

Ranbir Kapoor has been keeping very busy with his work schedule. Admist the shooting schedule of Sanjay Dutt biopic, Ranbir Kapoor attended the Global Teacher Prize event this past weekend in Dubai. There, the actor got a chance to meet Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan were the chief guests invited for the event. Ranbir looked dapper in a tux while Mahira looked ethereal in red beaded asymmetrical hem-top with wide legged pants by Faraz Mannan. Two of the backstage videos have been going viral on social media where Mahira is engrossed in a conversation with Ranbir Kapoor. In another video, they are greeted by other guests who attended the event.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s next film which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. Mahira Khan, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.

