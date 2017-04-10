Watch: Varun Dhawan’s kickass outdoor training for Judwaa 2 in London will work as your Monday motivation

We all know that Varun Dhawan will be starring the sequel of 1997 Salman Khan starrer Judwaa titled Judwaa 2. Not just that, Varun Dhawan will be reprising the Salman Khan’s double role of Raja and Prem. This would be very first time Varun will be seen in a double role.

This morning, we reported that Varun Dhawan had reached London to begin second schedule of Judwaa 2. He shared some photos after reaching the venue. Few hours after reaching, Varun is already gotten in work mode. He has kickstarted the outdoor training for some kickass action sequences. He wrote, “#judwaa2. Outdoor training day1.This film is special for many reasons so I need to train different. Training for two people is not going to be easy but it’s going to be worth it #raja #prem.”

Varun Dhawan shared a video in which he was performing the tornado kick. He captioned the video, “Tornado #judwaa2 #training.”

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on September 29.