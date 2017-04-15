Watch: Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu’s rehearsal for ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ will make you nostalgic

We all know Varun Dhawan is starring in Salman Khan starrer Judwaa sequel. Varun Dhawan is training real hard to get into the skin of his twin characters Raja and Prem in his upcoming Judwaa 2. The cast and crew began their London schedule just a week ago.

Varun Dhawan and his character’s ladylove Taapsee Pannu have already started shooting their parts. They began the schedule with a song. And the song will make everyone nostalgic. Three of the songs from the original will be reprised and one of them is ‘Oonchi Hai Building’.

Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu were sweating it out during rehearsals. The peppy number ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ has a desi twist to it and the actors were killing it with the choreography.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 is set to release on September 29.

