WATCH: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for the hit song ‘Tan Tana Tan’ on the grand sets of Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez have been non-stop shooting for their upcoming comedy film, Judwaa 2. The filming began in Mumbai with the second schedule in London. After completing the London schedule, the cast and crew are currently on their last schedule which began in Mumbai again earlier this month.

Lately, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez have been sweating it out while rehearsing for some of the peppy numbers in the film. One of them is ‘Tan Tana Tan’ which has a new flavour to it and is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Today, we came across a video from their shoot where the trio was shooting for the reloaded version of Salman Khan’s hit track ‘Tan Tana Tan’. A grand set, hundreds of dancers and fancy costumes round their entire upbeat song shoot.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 is scheduled to release on September 29, 2017.