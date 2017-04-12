Watch: Varun Dhawan does a Salman Khan, goes shirtless for Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu have begun the second schedule of their upcoming film Judwaa 2 in London. The cast and crew reached London this past weekend to begin their shooting. Varun Dhawan started outdoor training for some kickass action sequences.

On Tuesday, April 11, Varun Dhawan invited his fans to become a part of live streaming on Facebook. This was because he wanted to give a glimpse of what they can expect from Judwaa, the sequel which is happening after 20 years since the original film released. Taapsee Pannu started the live streaming on Varun’s page and gave fans what they always wait for – a shirtless Varun Dhawan showing off his chiseled body. It seems like Varun is going shirtless just like Salman Khan did in the original film Judwaa. Although their characters will have similar traits, the modern day setting is what makes it different from its prequel.

What we learned from the live streaming is that Varun Dhawan’s character Prem will meet Taapsee’s character for the very first time in London at one of the music schools. Varun Dhawan also gave glimpse of the set which looks like an auditorium. Apparently, some scenes of Harry Potter were also shot there, according to him.

Taapsee Pannu, without spilling much, said that her character’s name starts with the letter ‘S’. Varun said, “She has trained hard for the movie (on which Taapsee interrupts by adding ‘harder than I trained for Naam Shabana’) and she will be seen performing some stunts.” From what we know, Taapsee’s character will be a NRI Gujarati girl, a pro-feminist, and will pack some punches.

Taapsee also revealed that four years ago she had met Varun on the sets of Chashme Baddoor which was directed by David Dhawan. Now, four years after her Bollywood debut, she is happy to be working with David Dhawan again and is paired opposite Varun.

Helmed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 will feature Varun Dhawan in double role for the very first time. He is reprising Salman Khan’s roles of Prem and Raja. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez as his love interests. It is scheduled to release on September 29.