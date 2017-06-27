Bollywood Hungama
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
WATCH Varun Dhawan plays with Salman Khan's little nephew Ahil Sharma at Eid party

When the Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan celebrate Eid, it is nothing short of a grand celebration. As usual, several B-Town celebs came to celebrate the special day at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments on Monday.

Varun Dhawan also came to celebrate the day with the original Judwaa, Salman and his family. He was also seen spending some time with Salman’s little nephew Ahil Sharma, son of Salman’s sister Arpita. The little kid was all dressed in kurta while Varun held him and played with him. Jacqueline Fernandez was the one filming the cute moment while Ahil was glued to the cartoon on TV.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez are on the last schedule of their upcoming comedy, Judwaa 2. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. Directed by David Dhawan, it is releasing on September 29, 2017.

