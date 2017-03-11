Watch: Varun Dhawan and Amy Jackson suit up in the latest advert for Iconic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Last year the trendy fashion brand Iconic had roped in Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan as their latest brand ambassador. In fact brand even made an announcement on how Varun essentially represents the core values of the fashion label and was a perfect fit for the same. Well, after releasing a couple of print adverts that featured the actor, Varun recently shot for a television advert for the brand.

Interestingly, featuring alongside Varun in the said advert was none other than the stunning beauty Amy Jackson. Posting the advert on her Instagram account Amy added, “The new campaign for #Iconic with this fab fella @varundvn – Big ❤️ to @razabeig for the #BeIconic Collab”.

Back on the film front, Amy Jackson was last seen in the film Freaky Ali is all set to make heads turn with the RajinikanthAkshay Kumar starrer 2.0. On the other hand, Varun’s recent release Badrinath Ki Dulhani has opened well at the box office. Apart from this the actor will next be seen in Judwaa 2 where he plays a double role.

The new campaign for #Iconic with this fab fella @varundvn – Big ❤️ to @razabeig for the #BeIconic Collab

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

