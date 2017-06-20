WATCH: Tubelight child actor Matin Rey Tangu wins hearts with his fitting reply to a reporter who assumed he was not from India

Salman Khan has been keeping busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Tubelight. In the promotional masterstroke, Salman Khan and Tubelight team introduced their trump card child actor Matin Rey Tangu on Monday evening.

Hailing from Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, eight-year-old Matin Rey Tangu will be seen in a key role in the film releasing this Friday. Matin seemed at ease during the media interaction and his camaraderie with Salman Khan was amazing. During the interaction, a reporter asked Matin if this was the first time he is visiting India, assuming he is not from India. The journalist was corrected by another journalist sitting beside her who told her Matin was from Arunachal Pradesh.

As the question wasn’t audible to Matin, Salman Khan then helped him and said, “She is asking, if you have come to India for the first time?” The journalist later corrected her question and asked, “Is it the first time in Mumbai?”

Salman, however, stuck to his question and then Matin had the most fitting reply. Matin, who had left the entire crowd in awe with his wittiness, replied, “Hum India per hi baithta hai, toh India mei toh aayega na (I live in India only, so obviously I will come here).” The crowd then cheered and applauded for his sharpness.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan, late actor Om Puri. It is all set to hit the theatres on June 23.