Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai director reveals an action sequence from the location of the Salman Khan starrer

After the splendid success of the Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger, everyone’s eyes are now trained on the film’s sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. Recently, the film’s hero shared an extremely endearing ‘first look’ of him and the stunning Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan even captioned the same as “BACK TOGETHER, IN TIGER ZINDA HAI.”

One of the highlights of the film happens to be its breath-taking action. And the film’s makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film an extremely memorable affair. Helming the film’s action is the extremely well known Hollywood action director Tom Struthers. Speaking of action, Tiger Zinda Hai’s director Ali Abbas Zafar posted the adjoining video on social media which shows a stylish action sequence. Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted stating “Action begins @TigerZindaHai.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, the Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is slated for to release on December 22 this year.

