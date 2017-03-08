Watch: Tiger Shroff flaunts his smooth moves while dancing to Chris Brown’s ‘Loyal’ track

In the last few years, Tiger Shroff has proven that there are two things that make him stand out in the crowd, his dancing and action skills. The actor is known for showcasing some killer moves in his previous films and even on stage shows.

Time and again, Tiger Shroff likes to share snippets from his dance rehearsals when he is not working on a film. Recently, he was seen rehearsing with his trainers on Hollywood singer Chris Brown’s track ‘Loyal’. Tiger is seen flaunting his smooth moves. He captioned it, “Love this song #chrisbrown #loyal @pareshshirodkar@jueevaidya @swainvikram@yashjain_14.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is all set to be seen as a street boy in Munna Michael who is a die hard fan of Michael Jackson. The film also stars newcomer Niddhi Aggerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Helmed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Viki Rajani, the film is scheduled to release on July 7, 2017.